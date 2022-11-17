World Markets

Benin's self-styled 'garbage collector' takes aim at plastic waste

Credit: REUTERS/CHARLES PLACIDE TOSSOU

November 17, 2022 — 04:30 am EST

Written by Pulcherie Adjoha for Reuters ->

By Pulcherie Adjoha

ABOMEY-CALAVI, Benin, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Beninese activist Anas Seko, known on social media as "the garbage collector", is on a mission to raise awareness about plastic waste and environmental protection in his home country in West Africa.

Through clean-up campaigns, one-man performances and comical videos on social media, the 25-year-old encourages youths to pick up the plastic bags that litter streets and beaches in his city, Abomey-Calavi, near Benin's commercial capital Cotonou.

"In the African perception... it's a bit frowned upon to see someone picking up litter. It seems a bit shameful," said Seko, who has thousands of followers on Facebook and Twitter.

"So by calling myself "The Garbage Collector," first of all, it's to say that I'm not ashamed to pick up trash."

(Reporting by Pulcherie Adjoha, Writing by Nellie Peyton, editing by Deepa Babington)

((nellie.peyton@thomsonreuters.com; +221 77 298 1636;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.