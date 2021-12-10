Benign Growth For United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Underpins Its Share Price

United Natural Foods, Inc.'s (NYSE:UNFI) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 14.3x might make it look like a buy right now compared to the market in the United States, where around half of the companies have P/E ratios above 18x and even P/E's above 37x are quite common. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the reduced P/E.

United Natural Foods certainly has been doing a good job lately as it's been growing earnings more than most other companies. It might be that many expect the strong earnings performance to degrade substantially, which has repressed the P/E. If not, then existing shareholders have reason to be quite optimistic about the future direction of the share price.

Does Growth Match The Low P/E?

NYSE:UNFI Price Based on Past Earnings December 10th 2021 free report on United Natural Foods

There's an inherent assumption that a company should underperform the market for P/E ratios like United Natural Foods' to be considered reasonable.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered an exceptional 72% gain to the company's bottom line. The latest three year period has also seen an excellent 68% overall rise in EPS, aided by its short-term performance. Therefore, it's fair to say the earnings growth recently has been superb for the company.

Shifting to the future, estimates from the ten analysts covering the company suggest earnings should grow by 8.6% per year over the next three years. Meanwhile, the rest of the market is forecast to expand by 11% per annum, which is noticeably more attractive.

With this information, we can see why United Natural Foods is trading at a P/E lower than the market. It seems most investors are expecting to see limited future growth and are only willing to pay a reduced amount for the stock.

What We Can Learn From United Natural Foods' P/E?

It's argued the price-to-earnings ratio is an inferior measure of value within certain industries, but it can be a powerful business sentiment indicator.

We've established that United Natural Foods maintains its low P/E on the weakness of its forecast growth being lower than the wider market, as expected. At this stage investors feel the potential for an improvement in earnings isn't great enough to justify a higher P/E ratio. It's hard to see the share price rising strongly in the near future under these circumstances.

It is also worth noting that we have found 5 warning signs for United Natural Foods that you need to take into consideration.

It's important to make sure you look for a great company, not just the first idea you come across. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with strong recent earnings growth (and a P/E ratio below 20x).

