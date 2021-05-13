Benign Growth For Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) Underpins Stock's 26% Plummet

The Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) share price has fared very poorly over the last month, falling by a substantial 26%. Longer-term, the stock has been solid despite a difficult 30 days, gaining 16% in the last year.

Following the heavy fall in price, Genasys' price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 17x might make it look like a buy right now compared to the market in the United States, where around half of the companies have P/E ratios above 20x and even P/E's above 39x are quite common. However, the P/E might be low for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

Genasys certainly has been doing a good job lately as it's been growing earnings more than most other companies. One possibility is that the P/E is low because investors think this strong earnings performance might be less impressive moving forward. If you like the company, you'd be hoping this isn't the case so that you could potentially pick up some stock while it's out of favour.

NasdaqCM:GNSS Price Based on Past Earnings May 13th 2021

Keen to find out how analysts think Genasys' future stacks up against the industry? In that case, our free report is a great place to start.

Is There Any Growth For Genasys?

Genasys' P/E ratio would be typical for a company that's only expected to deliver limited growth, and importantly, perform worse than the market.

Taking a look back first, we see that the company grew earnings per share by an impressive 344% last year. Still, EPS has barely risen at all from three years ago in total, which is not ideal. Accordingly, shareholders probably wouldn't have been overly satisfied with the unstable medium-term growth rates.

Shifting to the future, estimates from the dual analysts covering the company suggest earnings growth is heading into negative territory, declining 74% over the next year. That's not great when the rest of the market is expected to grow by 17%.

In light of this, it's understandable that Genasys' P/E would sit below the majority of other companies. Nonetheless, there's no guarantee the P/E has reached a floor yet with earnings going in reverse. There's potential for the P/E to fall to even lower levels if the company doesn't improve its profitability.

The Bottom Line On Genasys' P/E

Genasys' recently weak share price has pulled its P/E below most other companies. Generally, our preference is to limit the use of the price-to-earnings ratio to establishing what the market thinks about the overall health of a company.

We've established that Genasys maintains its low P/E on the weakness of its forecast for sliding earnings, as expected. Right now shareholders are accepting the low P/E as they concede future earnings probably won't provide any pleasant surprises. It's hard to see the share price rising strongly in the near future under these circumstances.

There are also other vital risk factors to consider and we've discovered 3 warning signs for Genasys (1 is a bit unpleasant!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

Of course, you might also be able to find a better stock than Genasys. So you may wish to see this free collection of other companies that sit on P/E's below 20x and have grown earnings strongly.

