Benign Growth For Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) Underpins Its Share Price

Emergent BioSolutions Inc.'s (NYSE:EBS) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 12.9x might make it look like a buy right now compared to the market in the United States, where around half of the companies have P/E ratios above 23x and even P/E's above 43x are quite common. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/E at face value as there may be an explanation why it's limited.

Emergent BioSolutions certainly has been doing a good job lately as it's been growing earnings more than most other companies. One possibility is that the P/E is low because investors think this strong earnings performance might be less impressive moving forward. If not, then existing shareholders have reason to be quite optimistic about the future direction of the share price.

NYSE:EBS Price Based on Past Earnings April 15th 2021

If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report on Emergent BioSolutions.

Is There Any Growth For Emergent BioSolutions?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should underperform the market for P/E ratios like Emergent BioSolutions' to be considered reasonable.

If we review the last year of earnings growth, the company posted a terrific increase of 446%. The strong recent performance means it was also able to grow EPS by 193% in total over the last three years. Therefore, it's fair to say the earnings growth recently has been superb for the company.

Turning to the outlook, the next three years should bring diminished returns, with earnings decreasing 23% each year as estimated by the seven analysts watching the company. With the market predicted to deliver 15% growth per year, that's a disappointing outcome.

In light of this, it's understandable that Emergent BioSolutions' P/E would sit below the majority of other companies. However, shrinking earnings are unlikely to lead to a stable P/E over the longer term. There's potential for the P/E to fall to even lower levels if the company doesn't improve its profitability.

The Key Takeaway

Using the price-to-earnings ratio alone to determine if you should sell your stock isn't sensible, however it can be a practical guide to the company's future prospects.

As we suspected, our examination of Emergent BioSolutions' analyst forecasts revealed that its outlook for shrinking earnings is contributing to its low P/E. Right now shareholders are accepting the low P/E as they concede future earnings probably won't provide any pleasant surprises. It's hard to see the share price rising strongly in the near future under these circumstances.

Having said that, be aware Emergent BioSolutions is showing 5 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those makes us a bit uncomfortable.

Of course, you might also be able to find a better stock than Emergent BioSolutions. So you may wish to see this free collection of other companies that sit on P/E's below 20x and have grown earnings strongly.

