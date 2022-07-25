Benign Growth For Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Underpins Its Share Price

With a price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 8.6x Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) may be sending bullish signals at the moment, given that almost half of all companies in the United States have P/E ratios greater than 16x and even P/E's higher than 31x are not unusual. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the reduced P/E.

Cohu certainly has been doing a good job lately as it's been growing earnings more than most other companies. One possibility is that the P/E is low because investors think this strong earnings performance might be less impressive moving forward. If you like the company, you'd be hoping this isn't the case so that you could potentially pick up some stock while it's out of favour.

NasdaqGS:COHU Price Based on Past Earnings July 25th 2022

How Is Cohu's Growth Trending?

In order to justify its P/E ratio, Cohu would need to produce sluggish growth that's trailing the market.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered an exceptional 360% gain to the company's bottom line. Still, EPS has barely risen at all from three years ago in total, which is not ideal. Therefore, it's fair to say that earnings growth has been inconsistent recently for the company.

Looking ahead now, EPS is anticipated to slump, contracting by 41% during the coming year according to the eight analysts following the company. With the market predicted to deliver 9.7% growth , that's a disappointing outcome.

With this information, we are not surprised that Cohu is trading at a P/E lower than the market. Nonetheless, there's no guarantee the P/E has reached a floor yet with earnings going in reverse. Even just maintaining these prices could be difficult to achieve as the weak outlook is weighing down the shares.

What We Can Learn From Cohu's P/E?

Generally, our preference is to limit the use of the price-to-earnings ratio to establishing what the market thinks about the overall health of a company.

We've established that Cohu maintains its low P/E on the weakness of its forecast for sliding earnings, as expected. Right now shareholders are accepting the low P/E as they concede future earnings probably won't provide any pleasant surprises. Unless these conditions improve, they will continue to form a barrier for the share price around these levels.

Don't forget that there may be other risks. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for Cohu (1 is a bit unpleasant) you should be aware of.

Of course, you might also be able to find a better stock than Cohu. So you may wish to see this free collection of other companies that sit on P/E's below 20x and have grown earnings strongly.

