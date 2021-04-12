Benign Growth For CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Underpins Its Share Price

CNO Financial Group, Inc.'s (NYSE:CNO) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 11.9x might make it look like a buy right now compared to the market in the United States, where around half of the companies have P/E ratios above 23x and even P/E's above 43x are quite common. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the reduced P/E.

CNO Financial Group hasn't been tracking well recently as its declining earnings compare poorly to other companies, which have seen some growth on average. It seems that many are expecting the dour earnings performance to persist, which has repressed the P/E. If you still like the company, you'd be hoping this isn't the case so that you could potentially pick up some stock while it's out of favour.

NYSE:CNO Price Based on Past Earnings April 12th 2021

If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report on CNO Financial Group.

Does Growth Match The Low P/E?

CNO Financial Group's P/E ratio would be typical for a company that's only expected to deliver limited growth, and importantly, perform worse than the market.

If we review the last year of earnings, dishearteningly the company's profits fell to the tune of 19%. Still, the latest three year period has seen an excellent 106% overall rise in EPS, in spite of its unsatisfying short-term performance. Accordingly, while they would have preferred to keep the run going, shareholders would probably welcome the medium-term rates of earnings growth.

Looking ahead now, EPS is anticipated to slump, contracting by 14% during the coming year according to the three analysts following the company. With the market predicted to deliver 21% growth , that's a disappointing outcome.

In light of this, it's understandable that CNO Financial Group's P/E would sit below the majority of other companies. However, shrinking earnings are unlikely to lead to a stable P/E over the longer term. Even just maintaining these prices could be difficult to achieve as the weak outlook is weighing down the shares.

The Final Word

Using the price-to-earnings ratio alone to determine if you should sell your stock isn't sensible, however it can be a practical guide to the company's future prospects.

We've established that CNO Financial Group maintains its low P/E on the weakness of its forecast for sliding earnings, as expected. At this stage investors feel the potential for an improvement in earnings isn't great enough to justify a higher P/E ratio. Unless these conditions improve, they will continue to form a barrier for the share price around these levels.

Having said that, be aware CNO Financial Group is showing 4 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 2 of those are a bit unpleasant.

You might be able to find a better investment than CNO Financial Group. If you want a selection of possible candidates, check out this free list of interesting companies that trade on a P/E below 20x (but have proven they can grow earnings).

