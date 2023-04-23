Bengo4.com (TYO:6027) Price Target Increased by 15.43% to 5,278.50

The average one-year price target for Bengo4.com (TYO:6027) has been revised to 5,278.50 / share. This is an increase of 15.43% from the prior estimate of 4,573.00 dated April 6, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 3,636.00 to a high of 7,350.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 104.59% from the latest reported closing price of 2,580.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 29 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bengo4.com. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 6027 is 0.07%, a decrease of 13.92%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.73% to 736K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VINEX - Vanguard International Explorer Fund Investor Shares holds 166K shares representing 0.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 143K shares, representing an increase of 13.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 6027 by 0.56% over the last quarter.

TAISX - TIAA-CREF Quant International Small-Cap Equity Fund Advisor Class holds 131K shares representing 0.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 142K shares, representing a decrease of 8.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 6027 by 12.08% over the last quarter.

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 104K shares representing 0.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 72K shares, representing an increase of 31.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 6027 by 6.17% over the last quarter.

JNL SERIES TRUST - JNL Multi-Manager International Small Cap Fund holds 93K shares representing 0.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 81K shares, representing an increase of 13.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 6027 by 16.87% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 50K shares representing 0.22% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

