Bengo4.com (TYO:6027) Price Target Decreased by 20.47% to 4,029.00

The average one-year price target for Bengo4.com (TYO:6027) has been revised to 4,029.00 / share. This is an decrease of 20.47% from the prior estimate of 5,066.00 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 3,636.00 to a high of 4,515.00 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 18.44% from the latest reported closing price of 4,940.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 33 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bengo4.com. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 13.79% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 6027 is 0.16%, an increase of 158.58%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.00% to 770K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VINEX - Vanguard International Explorer Fund Investor Shares holds 151K shares representing 0.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 166K shares, representing a decrease of 9.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 6027 by 12.27% over the last quarter.

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 138K shares representing 0.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 110K shares, representing an increase of 20.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 6027 by 74.63% over the last quarter.

TAISX - TIAA-CREF Quant International Small-Cap Equity Fund Advisor Class holds 125K shares representing 0.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 131K shares, representing a decrease of 4.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 6027 by 8.26% over the last quarter.

JNL SERIES TRUST - JNL Multi-Manager International Small Cap Fund holds 86K shares representing 0.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 90K shares, representing a decrease of 4.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 6027 by 36.21% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 50K shares representing 0.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 50K shares, representing an increase of 0.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 6027 by 9.45% over the last quarter.

