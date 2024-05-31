Beng Soon Machinery Shareholders Approve AGM Resolutions

Beng Soon Machinery Holdings Limited (HK:1987) has released an update.

Beng Soon Machinery Holdings Limited recently held its Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Singapore, where all proposed resolutions were unanimously passed by shareholders. Key approvals included the adoption of financial statements, re-election of directors, and authorizing the Board to fix director remuneration and appoint auditors. Shareholders also granted mandates to issue additional shares and for share repurchases, with provisions to extend these mandates.

