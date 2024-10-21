News & Insights

Beng Kuang Marine Announces New Bond Offering

October 21, 2024 — 05:42 am EDT

Beng Kuang Marine Ltd. (SG:BEZ) has released an update.

Beng Kuang Marine Ltd. is set to redeem its existing bonds worth S$3.5 million by November 2024, while simultaneously offering new nine percent bonds maturing in 2027 to current bondholders. This strategic move aims to refinance the existing bonds, offering bondholders an opportunity to reinvest in the company’s future growth prospects.

