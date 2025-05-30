$BENF stock is up 62% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$BENF stock has now risen 62% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $13,797,241 of trading volume.

$BENF Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $BENF:

$BENF insiders have traded $BENF stock on the open market 37 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 37 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BENF stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JEFF WELDAY (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 37 sales selling 31,902 shares for an estimated $22,207.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$BENF Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 8 institutional investors add shares of $BENF stock to their portfolio, and 5 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

You can track data on $BENF on Quiver Quantitative.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.