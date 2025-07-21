$BENF stock is up 25% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$BENF stock has now risen 25% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $24,569,708 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $BENF (you can track the company live on Quiver's $BENF stock page):
$BENF Insider Trading Activity
$BENF insiders have traded $BENF stock on the open market 20 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 20 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BENF stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JEFF WELDAY (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 20 sales selling 11,015 shares for an estimated $6,112.
$BENF Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 8 institutional investors add shares of $BENF stock to their portfolio, and 5 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- STIFEL FINANCIAL CORP added 72,400 shares (+99.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $22,632
- AUSDAL FINANCIAL PARTNERS, INC. added 59,500 shares (+93.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $18,599
- UBS GROUP AG removed 54,341 shares (-75.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $16,986
- JANE STREET GROUP, LLC removed 52,307 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $16,351
- VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC removed 37,904 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $11,848
- TWO SIGMA SECURITIES, LLC added 37,217 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $11,634
- GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 36,183 shares (+148.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $11,310
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
