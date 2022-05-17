BenevolentAI Says Achieves Third Milestone In AI-enabled Drug Discovery Collaboration With AZN

(RTTNews) - AstraZeneca Plc. (AZN.L, AZN) has selected an additional novel target for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis for its drug development portfolio, resulting in a milestone payment to BenevolentAI, the clinical-stage AI-enabled drug discovery company said in a statement.

It is the third novel target from the collaboration that has been identified using the Benevolent Platform across two disease areas, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and chronic kidney disease, and subsequently validated and selected for portfolio entry by AstraZeneca. It builds upon the recent extension of the collaboration with AstraZeneca to include two new disease areas, systemic lupus erythematosus and heart failure.

As part of the collaboration, BenevolentAI integrated AstraZeneca's data into its biomedical Knowledge Graph, which includes proprietary, public and licensed data from a variety of sources including scientific literature, patents, genetics, chemistry and clinical trials.

BenevolentAI and AstraZeneca scientists work side-by-side, using the platform and Knowledge Graph to interrogate the underlying mechanisms of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, to frame and test hypotheses and rapidly identify novel targets.

