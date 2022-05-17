Markets
AZN

BenevolentAI Says Achieves Third Milestone In AI-enabled Drug Discovery Collaboration With AZN

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - AstraZeneca Plc. (AZN.L, AZN) has selected an additional novel target for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis for its drug development portfolio, resulting in a milestone payment to BenevolentAI, the clinical-stage AI-enabled drug discovery company said in a statement.

It is the third novel target from the collaboration that has been identified using the Benevolent Platform across two disease areas, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and chronic kidney disease, and subsequently validated and selected for portfolio entry by AstraZeneca. It builds upon the recent extension of the collaboration with AstraZeneca to include two new disease areas, systemic lupus erythematosus and heart failure.

As part of the collaboration, BenevolentAI integrated AstraZeneca's data into its biomedical Knowledge Graph, which includes proprietary, public and licensed data from a variety of sources including scientific literature, patents, genetics, chemistry and clinical trials.

BenevolentAI and AstraZeneca scientists work side-by-side, using the platform and Knowledge Graph to interrogate the underlying mechanisms of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, to frame and test hypotheses and rapidly identify novel targets.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AZN

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular