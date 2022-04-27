Benettons side with challenger Generali investors, aim to foster dialogue-source

Contributor
Valentina Za Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Italy's Benetton family, a leading shareholder in Generali, has decided to side with other key investors in the insurer who are pushing for a change at the helm, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said.

MILAN, April 27 (Reuters) - Italy's Benetton family, a leading shareholder in Generali GASI.MI, has decided to side with other key investors in the insurer who are pushing for a change at the helm, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said.

The Benettons, who own around 4% of Generali through their holding company Edizione, want to promote reconciliation and dialogue among investors in Generali and between the group's management and its shareholders after Friday's shareholder vote to pick a new chief executive, the source said.

Rebel Generali investors Francesco Gaetano Caltagirone and Leonardo Del Vecchio have put forward an alternative candidate to lead the insurer in a challenge to current CEO Philippe Donnet, whom the board wants to appoint for a third term.

(Reporting by Valentina Za, editing by Giulia Segreti)

((valentina.za@thomsonreuters.com; +39 02 6612 9526;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters