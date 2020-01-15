Benetton's Edizione in contact with F2i for fund's interest in Atlantia - chairman

ROME, Jan 15 (Reuters) - The Benetton family's Edizione is in contact with F2i for the infrastructure fund's interest to take a stake in Atlantia ATL.MI, the chairman of the holding company was quoted as saying in daily Il Messaggero on Wednesday.

"If they are in favour of entering in (Atlantia),surely we are available, given that (the fund) works in the infrastructure sector," Gianni Mion said.

The executive added that Edizione was soon going to appoint advisors to seek potential investors for Atlantia's units Aeroporti di Roma (ADR), which manages airports, and Telepass, the toll-road payment business.

(Reporting by Giulia Segreti Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

