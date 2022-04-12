Benettons, Blackstone working on premium of around 30% to buy Atlantia - sources

MILAN, April 12 (Reuters) - The Benetton family and U.S. investment fund Blackstone are working on a premium of around 30% over Atlantia's ATL.MI average stock price in the last six months, as they ready a bid that could land as early as Wednesday, three sources said.

They're working on an offer between 22 and 23 euros per share, one of the sources said, but cautioned no final decision had been taken.

While a significant premium on the six month average share price, that would be a more modest increase over the current price of about 21.7 euros, and would value the whole of Atlantia - in which the Benetton family already owns a 33% stake - at about 18.1-19.0 billion euros ($19.7-$20.7 billion).

Shares in the Italian infrastructure group have gained nearly 20% since April 6 when speculation first emerged about an approach involving Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP), Brookfield and Florentino Perez, head of Spain's ACS ACS.MC.

The stock hit a two-year high of 22.5 euros on Monday as investors waited for a move that could take the group private.

"The offer could land very soon, even early Wednesday morning," one of the sources said.

Blackstone and Benetton holding company Edizione declined to comment.

