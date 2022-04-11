Benettons, Blackstone to launch bid on Atlantia in coming days - sources

MILAN, April 11 (Reuters) - Benettons' holding company Edizione and U.S. investment fund Blackstone BX.N are working flat out to launch a takeover offer on Italian infrastructure group Atlantia ATL.MI in the next few days, two sources close to the matter said on Monday.

According to one of the sources the bid could be announced before Saturday.

(Reporting by Francesca Landini and Stephen Jewkes, editing by Cristina Carlevaro)

((francesca.landini@thomsonreuters.com; +39 02 66129437; Reuters Messaging: reutersitaly.thomsonreuters@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.