Benettons, Blackstone to launch bid on Atlantia in coming days - sources

MILAN, April 11 (Reuters) - Benettons' holding company Edizione and U.S. investment fund Blackstone BX.N are working flat out to launch a takeover offer on Italian infrastructure group Atlantia ATL.MI in the next few days, two sources close to the matter said on Monday.

According to one of the sources the bid could be announced before Saturday.

