Benettons, Blackstone set to waive 90% threshold condition in Atlantia bid - sources

MILAN, Nov 11 (Reuters) - The Benetton family and Blackstone are ready to waive their condition of a 90% threshold in their bid for Italian infrastructure group Atlantia ATL.MI they had set for the offer to be valid, two sources close to the matter said on Friday.

The buyout bid fell short of the threshold as the offer ended on Friday, a Reuters calculation of preliminary data from Italy's bourse showed.

Including the stake already owned by the Benetton family, the bidders gained take-up of 87.35% of all Atlantia shares, the calcuation showed.

(Reporting by Elisa Anzolin, editing by Agnieszka Flak)

