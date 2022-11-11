US Markets
BX

Benettons, Blackstone set to waive 90% threshold condition in Atlantia bid - sources

Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

November 11, 2022 — 01:13 pm EST

Written by Elisa Anzolin for Reuters ->

MILAN, Nov 11 (Reuters) - The Benetton family and Blackstone are ready to waive their condition of a 90% threshold in their bid for Italian infrastructure group Atlantia ATL.MI they had set for the offer to be valid, two sources close to the matter said on Friday.

The buyout bid fell short of the threshold as the offer ended on Friday, a Reuters calculation of preliminary data from Italy's bourse showed.

Including the stake already owned by the Benetton family, the bidders gained take-up of 87.35% of all Atlantia shares, the calcuation showed.

(Reporting by Elisa Anzolin, editing by Agnieszka Flak)

((agnieszka.flak@thomsonreuters.com; +39 06 8030 7754;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BX

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.