US Markets
BX

Benettons, Blackstone reach more than 95% of Atlantia after bid - Reuters calculations

Credit: REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

November 25, 2022 — 12:06 pm EST

Written by Agnieszka Flak for Reuters ->

MILAN, Nov 25 (Reuters) - A buyout offer launched by the Benetton family and U.S. investment fund Blackstone BX.N for Italy's Atlantia ATL.MI has breached the 95% threshold, Reuters calculations showed, allowing the bidders to squeeze out the remaining investors.

The bidders have said from the start they would exercise their "squeeze out" right should they breach that threshold.

Including the stake already owned by the Benetton family and the holding Atlantia has in itself, they gained the support of 95.96% of shares, according to a Reuters calculation.

(Reporting by Agnieszka Flak, editing by Gianluca Semeraro)

((agnieszka.flak@thomsonreuters.com; +39 06 8030 7754;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BX

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.