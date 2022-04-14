BX

Benettons, Blackstone offer 23 euros a share in Atlantia bid

Credit: REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

MILAN, April 14 (Reuters) - The holding company of Italy's Benetton family and U.S. investment fund Blackstone BX.N will spend up to 12.7 billion euros ($14 billion) to buy out other investors in Atlantia ATL.MI and take the airport and motorway operator private.

In a statement, the two partners said they would offer 23 euros a share, which represents a permium of 24.4% to the share price on April 5, before rumours about the offer fuelled gains. ($1=0.9163 euros)

