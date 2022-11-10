US Markets
Benettons and Blackstone secure 62.2% of Atlantia's shares as bid nears end

Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

November 10, 2022 — 12:38 pm EST

Written by Elisa Anzolin and Andrea Mandala for Reuters ->

MILAN, Nov 10 (Reuters) - The Benetton family and U.S. investment fund Blackstone BX.N have secured Atlantia ATL.MI shares accounting for 62.2% of its capital as of Thursday, a day before the deadline for their takeover bid, Reuters calculations based on bourse data showed.

Borsa Italiana said the take-up in the buyout offer for the Italian infrastructure group, which is run through a vehicle called Schema Alfa, reached 43.504% of the shares targeted by the offer.

Edizione already controls 33.1% of Atlantia.

Schema Alfa's 58 billion euro ($58 billion) bid to take private the infrastructure group ends on Friday.

The vehicle needs to achieve a threshold of 90% for the offer to be valid. ($1 = 1.0049 euros)

(Reporting by Elisa Anzolin and Andrea Mandala, editing by Alvise Armellini and Keith Weir)

((elisa.anzolin@thomsonreuters.com; 0039 0266129692;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

