Benetton holding ready to sell 49% stake in Rome airport group -newspaper

Adds share reaction, no comment available

MILAN, Dec 17 (Reuters) - The Benetton family's holding company Edizione intends to sell a stake of up to 49% in Rome airport operator Aeroporti di Roma (ADR) as part of an overhaul of infrastructure group Atlantia ATL.MI, business daily Il Sole 24 Ore said on Tuesday.

The newspaper said the process of selling the stake in ADR, which is controlled by Atlantia, would begin at the start of next year. It said ADR could be worth some 5 billion euros ($5.51 billion) according to recent valuations.

The planned sale comes amid a shake-up at Atlantia, in which the Benetton family is the largest shareholder, following last year's deadly collapse of a bridge in Genoa operated by the group's tollway unit Autostrade per l'Italia.

Il Sole said the group was also looking at selling a "significant" stake in its electronic payments business Telepass.

It said potential buyers could include investment funds, sovereign wealth funds or infrastructure funds.

Atlantia shares, which spiked higher on Monday, were little changed after the opening, trading 0.19% lower at 0828 GMT.

A spokesman for Edizione declined to comment. No comment was immediately available from Atlantia.

($1 = 0.9073 euros)

(Reporting by James Mackenzie; Editing by Himani Sarkar and Silvia Aloisi)

((james.mackenzie@thomsonreuters.com; +39 02 66129533 ; Reuters Messaging: Reuters Messaging james.mackenzie.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.