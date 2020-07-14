Benetton holding company head hopes for fair solution on Atlantia dispute

Francesca Landini Reuters
Published
The chairman of the Benetton family holding company said on Tuesday he hoped for a "fair solution" to the dispute over infrastructure group Atlantia's tollway concession after Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said nhe believed the group should lose the licence.

Gianni Mion said in a statement the tragedy surrounding the deadly 2018 collapse of a bridge in Genoa operated by Atlantia's motorway unit made Conte's position on the concession dispute "understandable".

However, he said it was his duty to defend the interests of Atlantia ATL.MI, in which the Benettons are the largest shareholder, and Autostrade and he hoped for a solution that would serve the interests of citizens, workers, savers and investors.

