Benetton family pledges to exit Atlantia's motorway unit after spin off

MILAN, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Italy's wealthy Benetton family pledged to sell the stake they will receive in Atlantia's ATL.MI Autostrade per l'Italia subsidiary once the unit is spun off under divestment plans currently being discussed.

In a statement, the holding company of the Benetton holding company Edizione said it supported a move announced by Atlantia on Tuesday to withdraw from Autostrade "in a market-friendly way and respecting the rights of all shareholders and stakeholders".

The Benettons added that the stake they would hold in Autostrade following the operation "will be considered non strategic and will be put on sale within 18 months from its spin-off and listing on the stock exchange."

The Benettons control Atlantia through a 30% stake.

(Reporting by Francesca Landini; editing by James Mackenzie)

