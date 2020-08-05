Benetton family pledges to exit Atlantia's motorway unit after spin off

Contributor
Francesca Landini Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/YARA NARDI

Italy's wealthy Benetton family pledged to sell the stake they will receive in Atlantia's Autostrade per l'Italia subsidiary once the unit is spun off under divestment plans currently being discussed.

MILAN, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Italy's wealthy Benetton family pledged to sell the stake they will receive in Atlantia's ATL.MI Autostrade per l'Italia subsidiary once the unit is spun off under divestment plans currently being discussed.

In a statement, the holding company of the Benetton holding company Edizione said it supported a move announced by Atlantia on Tuesday to withdraw from Autostrade "in a market-friendly way and respecting the rights of all shareholders and stakeholders".

The Benettons added that the stake they would hold in Autostrade following the operation "will be considered non strategic and will be put on sale within 18 months from its spin-off and listing on the stock exchange."

The Benettons control Atlantia through a 30% stake.

(Reporting by Francesca Landini; editing by James Mackenzie)

((francesca.landini@thomsonreuters.com; +39 02 66129437; Reuters Messaging: reutersitaly.thomsonreuters@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters