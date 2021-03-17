Benefits of AstraZeneca COVID-19 shot outweigh risks as review continues - WHO

GENEVA, March 17 (Reuters) - A World Health Organization (WHO) vaccine safety panel said on Wednesday that it considers that the benefits of the AstraZeneca AZN.L COVID-19 vaccine outweigh its risks and recommends that vaccinations continue.

"The WHO Global Advisory Committee on Vaccine Safety is carefully assessing the latest available safety data for the AstraZeneca vaccine. Once that review is completed, WHO will immediately communicate the findings to the public," it said in a statement a day after experts held a closed-door meeting.

(Reporting Stephanie Nebehay in Geneva; Editing by Michael Shields)

