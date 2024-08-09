Benefits of Obtaining the Real Estate Professional Tax Status

Real estate professional tax status allows qualifying individuals to deduct losses from real estate activities against their ordinary income. This can potentially help reduce your overall tax liability. This tax status is specifically intended for real estate professionals, allowing them to maximize tax deductions related to their real estate activities. So if you spend more than 750 hours annually in real estate activities, and derive more than half of your total income from these activities, you should apply for the real estate professional tax status.

A financial advisor can help optimize your real estate investments to lower your tax liability.

What Is the Real Estate Professional Tax Status?

The real estate professional tax status is a designation under U.S. tax law that allows individuals who materially participate in real estate activities to classify their income and losses differently from other taxpayers.

This status is particularly advantageous because it enables those who qualify to treat rental real estate losses as non-passive, which means these losses can offset other forms of income, such as wages or investment earnings. Therefore, getting this status could help reduce your taxable income.

Qualifying for Real Estate Professional Tax Status Benefits

The primary requirement for real estate professional tax status is that you must spend more than 750 hours annually on real estate investing and activities. These activities can include property management, leasing, acquisition, construction and development. These hours must be well-documented to satisfy IRS requirements.

In addition to the 750-hour rule, your real estate activities must constitute more than half of your total working hours for the year. This means that if you have other jobs or businesses, your time spent on real estate must exceed the time spent on these other activities. This requirement ensures that the status is reserved for individuals who are significantly involved in the real estate sector.

Meeting these qualifications demands record-keeping. You should maintain a detailed log of your real estate activities, including dates, hours worked and the nature of the work performed. This documentation is important in the event of an IRS audit.

Benefits of the Real Estate Professional Tax Status

Here are five general benefits of the real estate professional tax status:

Offset other income with real estate losses : One of the primary benefits is the ability to offset other income, such as wages or investment earnings, with real estate losses. Unlike passive investors, real estate professionals can deduct these losses against their overall income

: One of the primary benefits is the ability to offset other income, such as wages or investment earnings, with real estate losses. Unlike passive investors, real estate professionals can deduct these losses against their overall income Maximize depreciation deductions : Real estate professionals can take full advantage of depreciation deductions. This allows them to write off the cost of their properties over time, further lowering their taxable income and increasing their overall return on investment.

: Real estate professionals can take full advantage of depreciation deductions. This allows them to write off the cost of their properties over time, further lowering their taxable income and increasing their overall return on investment. Avoid passive activity loss limits : Normally, passive activity loss rules restrict the deductions on real estate losses because it’s considered passive income. However, those with real estate professional tax status are exempt from these limits, enabling them to benefit more from their real estate activities.

: Normally, passive activity loss rules restrict the deductions on real estate losses because it’s considered passive income. However, those with real estate professional tax status are exempt from these limits, enabling them to benefit more from their real estate activities. Enhanced cash flow : By reducing taxable income, real estate professionals can reinvest their cash into additional properties or other investments, enhancing overall wealth-building strategies for their investment portfolio.

: By reducing taxable income, real estate professionals can reinvest their cash into additional properties or other investments, enhancing overall wealth-building strategies for their investment portfolio. Strategic tax planning: Achieving this status allows for more strategic tax planning. Professionals can better manage their tax liabilities and optimize their financial strategies, ensuring they keep more of their hard-earned money.

Bottom Line

Real estate professional tax status benefits include offsetting real estate losses against other income, maximizing depreciation deductions and avoiding passive activity loss limits. This status can significantly reduce your taxable income and improve cash flow, while strategically managing tax liabilities and reinvesting savings into other investments.

Tips for Real Estate Investing

A financial advisor can help you create a personalized real estate investment portfolio. Finding a financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to three vetted financial advisors who serve your area, and you can have a free introductory call with your advisor matches to decide which one you feel is right for you. If you're ready to find an advisor who can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.

A big part of real estate investing focuses on getting financing, especially if you're looking to spread your cash across multiple investments. To estimate how much you might need, consider using a free mortgage calculator.

Photo credit: ©iStock.com/andresr, ©iStock.com/AzmanL

The post Benefits of Obtaining the Real Estate Professional Tax Status appeared first on SmartReads by SmartAsset.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.