Accolade, which provides a healthcare benefits management platform for self-insured employers, raised $220 million by offering 10 million shares at $22, above the range of $19 to $21. The company offered 1.3 million more shares than anticipated. At pricing, the company commands a fully diluted market value of $1.2 billion.



Accolade plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol ACCD. Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, BofA Securities, Piper Sandler, Credit Suisse, and William Blair acted as lead managers on the deal.



The article Benefits management platform Accolade prices upsized IPO at $22, above the range originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



