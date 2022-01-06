Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) Is Experiencing Growth In Returns On Capital

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. So on that note, Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Benefitfocus:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.034 = US$6.3m ÷ (US$252m - US$66m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

Therefore, Benefitfocus has an ROCE of 3.4%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Software industry average of 11%.

What Can We Tell From Benefitfocus' ROCE Trend?

The fact that Benefitfocus is now generating some pre-tax profits from its prior investments is very encouraging. The company was generating losses five years ago, but now it's earning 3.4% which is a sight for sore eyes. In addition to that, Benefitfocus is employing 183% more capital than previously which is expected of a company that's trying to break into profitability. We like this trend, because it tells us the company has profitable reinvestment opportunities available to it, and if it continues going forward that can lead to a multi-bagger performance.

One more thing to note, Benefitfocus has decreased current liabilities to 26% of total assets over this period, which effectively reduces the amount of funding from suppliers or short-term creditors. This tells us that Benefitfocus has grown its returns without a reliance on increasing their current liabilities, which we're very happy with.

The Bottom Line

To the delight of most shareholders, Benefitfocus has now broken into profitability. Given the stock has declined 66% in the last five years, this could be a good investment if the valuation and other metrics are also appealing. So researching this company further and determining whether or not these trends will continue seems justified.

