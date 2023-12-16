Benefit One (TYO:2412) Price Target Increased by 7.21% to 1,870.00

The average one-year price target for Benefit One (TYO:2412) has been revised to 1,870.00 / share. This is an increase of 7.21% from the prior estimate of 1,744.20 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1,616.00 to a high of 2,205.00 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 5.56% from the latest reported closing price of 1,980.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 81 funds or institutions reporting positions in Benefit One. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 9.46% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 2412 is 0.16%, an increase of 2.63%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 32.71% to 14,642K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AIM INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS (INVESCO INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS) - Invesco Oppenheimer International Small-Mid Company Fund Class R6 holds 4,077K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,170K shares, representing an increase of 22.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 2412 by 1.99% over the last quarter.

VISAX - Virtus KAR International Small-Cap Fund holds 2,593K shares representing 1.64% ownership of the company.

AIM INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS (INVESCO INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS) - Invesco Oppenheimer International Growth Fund Class C holds 2,134K shares representing 1.35% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 791K shares representing 0.50% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 459K shares representing 0.29% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.