Beneficient to Present at Emerging Growth Conference

Beneficient plans to showcase an investor presentation at the Emerging Growth Conference on December 4, 2024, offering insights aligned with its public filings and announcements. The Company reserves the right to update this information as deemed necessary, ensuring investors are well-informed without assuming additional legal liabilities.

