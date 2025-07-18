Beneficient Notified of Potential Delisting from Nasdaq Due to Non-Compliance with Listing Rules

Beneficient faces potential Nasdaq delisting due to non-compliance with bid price and reporting requirements, plans to request a hearing.

Quiver AI Summary

Beneficient (NASDAQ: BENF) announced that it received notice from Nasdaq regarding its non-compliance with the minimum $1.00 bid price requirement and delays in filing its Annual Report for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025. As a result, its securities are at risk of delisting unless the Company requests a hearing from the Nasdaq Hearings Panel. Beneficient intends to submit this request and present a plan to demonstrate compliance with Listing Rules, seeking an extension for regaining compliance. Despite its efforts, the Company acknowledges that there is no guarantee the Panel will approve its continued listing on Nasdaq.

Potential Positives

The Company plans to timely request a hearing with Nasdaq to present its compliance plan, showing proactive management in addressing listing requirements.

Beneficient's AltAccess platform offers innovative solutions to traditionally underserved investors, positioning the company as a leader in democratizing access to alternative assets.

The Company's subsidiary, Beneficient Fiduciary Financial, received regulatory approval, indicating a solid foundation for trustworthy and compliant financial services.

Potential Negatives

The company is facing potential delisting from Nasdaq due to non-compliance with the minimum bid price requirement and delayed filing of its annual report, which reflects poorly on its financial stability and compliance practices.

There is uncertainty regarding whether the Nasdaq Hearings Panel will grant the company's request for continued listing, which could negatively impact investor confidence and stock performance.

The press release highlights a significant operational issue, as the company's inability to meet listing requirements may indicate underlying financial or operational difficulties.

FAQ

What is the reason for Beneficient's potential delisting from Nasdaq?

Beneficient is potentially facing delisting due to non-compliance with the $1.00 bid price requirement and late filing of its annual report.

How will Beneficient respond to the Nasdaq notification?

Beneficient plans to request a hearing before the Nasdaq Hearings Panel to contest the delisting and present its compliance plan.

What is the purpose of Beneficient's AltAccess platform?

AltAccess provides exit opportunities, primary capital solutions, and trust services for holders of alternative assets via a secure online platform.

Who does Beneficient aim to serve with its services?

Beneficient targets mid-to-high net worth individuals, small-to-midsized institutions, and General Partners seeking exit options for their funds.

What regulatory oversight does Beneficient's subsidiary have?

The subsidiary, Beneficient Fiduciary Financial, L.L.C., is regulated under the Kansas Technology-Enabled Fiduciary Financial Institution Act.

$BENF Insider Trading Activity

$BENF insiders have traded $BENF stock on the open market 20 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 20 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BENF stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JEFF WELDAY (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 20 sales selling 11,015 shares for an estimated $6,112.

$BENF Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 8 institutional investors add shares of $BENF stock to their portfolio, and 5 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Full Release



DALLAS, July 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beneficient (NASDAQ: BENF) (the “Company”), a technology-enabled platform providing exit opportunities and primary capital solutions and related trust and custody services to holders of alternative assets through its proprietary online platform AltAccess, today announced that on July 16, 2025, the Company was notified by The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) that, due to its continued non-compliance with the minimum $1.00 bid price requirement set forth in Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) and the delay in the filing of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025 with the Securities and Exchange Commission, in contravention of Nasdaq’s periodic reporting requirement set forth in Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1), the Company’s securities were subject to delisting unless the Company timely requests a hearing before the Nasdaq Hearings Panel (the “Panel”).





The Company plans to timely request a hearing and a stay of any suspension action by Nasdaq at least pending the ultimate outcome of the hearing process and the expiration of any extension period that may be granted to the Company following the hearing. At the hearing, the Company will present its plan to evidence compliance with all applicable criteria for continued listing on The Nasdaq Capital Market and request an extension of time to do so. While the Company is taking definitive steps to evidence compliance with the applicable listing criteria as soon as practicable, there can be no assurance that the Panel will grant the Company’s request for continued listing on Nasdaq.







About Beneficient







Beneficient (Nasdaq: BENF) – Ben, for short – is on a mission to democratize the global alternative asset investment market by providing traditionally underserved investors − mid-to-high net worth individuals, small-to-midsized institutions and General Partners seeking exit options, anchor commitments and valued-added services for their funds− with solutions that could help them unlock the value in their alternative assets. Ben’s AltQuote



®



tool provides customers with a range of potential exit options within minutes, while customers can log on to the AltAccess



®



portal to explore opportunities and receive proposals in a secure online environment.





Its subsidiary, Beneficient Fiduciary Financial, L.L.C., received its charter under the State of Kansas’ Technology-Enabled Fiduciary Financial Institution (TEFFI) Act and is subject to regulatory oversight by the Office of the State Bank Commissioner.





For more information, visit





www.trustben.com





or follow us on



LinkedIn



.







Contacts







Matt Kreps: 214-597-8200, mkreps@darrowir.com





Michael Wetherington: 214-284-1199, mwetherington@darrowir.com





Investor Relations:





investors@beneficient.com











Forward Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the listing and trading of the Company’s securities on Nasdaq, the Company’s intention to request a hearing from the Nasdaq hearing panel and the Company’s intention to regain compliance with the Nasdaq Listing Rules. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intends,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “would” and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Forward-looking statements are based on our management’s beliefs, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, them. Because such statements are based on expectations as to future financial and operating results and are not statements of fact, actual results may differ materially from those projected.





Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements include, among others, our plans to appeal Nasdaq’s delisting determination; the outcome of any hearing we might request; our ability to cure any deficiencies in compliance with the Nasdaq Listing Rules; risks related to the substantial costs and diversion of management’s attention and resources due to these matters and the risks, uncertainties, and factors set forth under “Risk Factors” in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and its subsequently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and the risks and uncertainties contained in the Company’s Current Reports on Form 8-K. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, subsequent events, or circumstances or other changes affecting such statements except to the extent required by applicable law.





Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and, except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.



