Beneficient (NASDAQ: BENF) to Announce Third Quarter Fiscal 2025 Financial Results on February 13, 2025

Beneficient will announce its Q3 Fiscal 2025 results on February 13, 2025, with a webcast at 8:30 a.m. EST.

DALLAS, Feb. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Beneficient (NASDAQ: BENF) (“Ben” or the “Company”)



, a technology-enabled platform providing exit opportunities and primary capital solutions and related trust and custody services to holders of alternative assets through its proprietary online platform, AltAccess, announced that it will release its Third Quarter Fiscal 2025 financial results on Thursday, February 13, 2025. Beneficient will host a webcast to present the results on Thursday, February 13, 2025 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Standard Time.





To listen to the



webcast



please visit the Beneficient investor relations website at





shareholders.trustben.com





at least ten minutes prior to the scheduled start time to register.





A



replay



of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website shortly after the initial presentation.







About Beneficent







Beneficient (Nasdaq: BENF) – Ben, for short – is on a mission to democratize the global alternative asset investment market by providing traditionally underserved investors − mid-to-high net worth individuals, small-to-midsized institutions and General Partners seeking exit options, anchor commitments and valued-added services for their funds− with solutions that could help them unlock the value in their alternative assets. Ben’s AltQuote™ tool provides customers with a range of potential exit options within minutes, while customers can log on to the AltAccess® portal to explore opportunities and receive proposals in a secure online environment.





Its subsidiary, Beneficient Fiduciary Financial, L.L.C., received its charter under the State of Kansas’ Technology-Enabled Fiduciary Financial Institution (TEFFI) Act and is subject to regulatory oversight by the Office of the State Bank Commissioner.





For more information, visit



www.trustben.com



or follow us on LinkedIn.







Contacts







Matt Kreps 214-597-8200



mkreps@darrowir.com







Michael Wetherington 214-284-1199



mwetherington@darrowir.com









investors@beneficient.com









Forward-Looking Statements







This communication includes forward-looking statements as defined under U.S. federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical statements of fact, including related to statements about our plans, expectations and objectives with respect to the results of any legal or regulatory proceedings. In addition, any statements that refer to projections, forecasts, or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking statements. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “will,” “would,” and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking.





Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside of our control, and could cause future events or results to be materially different from those stated or implied in this release. It is not possible to predict or identify all such risks. These risks include, but are not limited to, the risk factors that are described under the section titled “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other documents we file with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and we assume no obligation and do not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.



