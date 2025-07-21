Beneficient Names Tom Hicks Chairman, James Silk Interim CEO

(RTTNews) - Beneficient (BENF), a technology-enabled platform for alternative asset investment, announced Monday the appointment of Thomas Hicks as Chairman of the Board and James Silk as its interim Chief Executive Officer.

The appointments follows the separation of the roles of Chairman of the Board of Directors and CEO.

Silk has more than 20 years of experience in the financial services industry. He previously served as Executive Vice President and Chief Legal Officer of the Company, overseeing Beneficients operations, underwriting, risk, and legal groups, from January 2020 until May 2024.

He also served as a member of the Board of Directors from January 2020 until May 2024. Prior to joining the firm in 2020, Silk was a Partner in the Asset Management Group of international law firm, Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP.

Further, Hicks is a private equity pioneer, who founded one of the early prominent private equity firms, through which more than $12 billion was raised across six funds, completing more than $50 billion of leveraged acquisitions.

Hicks has served on the Board since 2018.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.