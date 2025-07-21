Markets
BENF

Beneficient Names Tom Hicks Chairman, James Silk Interim CEO

July 21, 2025 — 08:05 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Beneficient (BENF), a technology-enabled platform for alternative asset investment, announced Monday the appointment of Thomas Hicks as Chairman of the Board and James Silk as its interim Chief Executive Officer.

The appointments follows the separation of the roles of Chairman of the Board of Directors and CEO.

Silk has more than 20 years of experience in the financial services industry. He previously served as Executive Vice President and Chief Legal Officer of the Company, overseeing Beneficients operations, underwriting, risk, and legal groups, from January 2020 until May 2024.

He also served as a member of the Board of Directors from January 2020 until May 2024. Prior to joining the firm in 2020, Silk was a Partner in the Asset Management Group of international law firm, Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP.

Further, Hicks is a private equity pioneer, who founded one of the early prominent private equity firms, through which more than $12 billion was raised across six funds, completing more than $50 billion of leveraged acquisitions.

Hicks has served on the Board since 2018.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

BENF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.