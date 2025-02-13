BENEFICIENT Earnings Results: $BENF Reports Quarterly Earnings

BENEFICIENT ($BENF) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported earnings of -$0.98 per share, beating estimates of -$1.34 by $0.36. The company also reported revenue of $4,419,000, missing estimates of $8,973,960 by $-4,554,960.

BENEFICIENT Insider Trading Activity

BENEFICIENT insiders have traded $BENF stock on the open market 56 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 8 have been purchases and 48 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BENF stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

WIND DOWN TRUST GWG has made 0 purchases and 12 sales selling 1,382,118 shares for an estimated $3,604,828 .

. PETER T JR CANGANY has made 7 purchases buying 157,500 shares for an estimated $215,005 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. JEFF WELDAY (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 36 sales selling 74,247 shares for an estimated $117,627 .

. MARIA S. RUTLEDGE (Chief Technology Officer) purchased 900 shares for an estimated $999

BENEFICIENT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 7 institutional investors add shares of BENEFICIENT stock to their portfolio, and 5 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

