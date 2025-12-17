Beneficient Appoints Peter Cangany As Chairman Of The Board

(RTTNews) - Beneficient (BENF), a Dallas-based, technology-driven financial services company, on Wednesday announced that it has appointed Peter Cangany as Chairman of the Board, effective December 15.

Cangany brings decades of experience and has retired as a partner of Ernst & Young LLP.

Cangany currently serves as Chair of the Board of Trustees of Franklin College of Indiana

On November 5, the company announced that former Chairman and CEO, Brad Heppner had resigned earlier this year as it had identified clear and credible evidence of misconduct related to the Company.

In the pre-market trading, Beneficient is 3.74% lesser at $3.6000 on the Nasdaq.

