Bendigo & Adelaide Bank’s Investor Day Update

May 22, 2024 — 08:48 pm EDT

Bendigo & Adelaide Bank Ltd. (AU:BEN) has released an update.

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited has announced their 2024 Investor Day presentation, which will be followed by a video recording available on their website the next day. The bank prides itself on being a ‘better big bank’ in Australia, serving over 2 million customers with the help of more than 7,000 staff. Their commitment is to contribute to the prosperity of their customers and communities, aiming to be the country’s bank of choice.

