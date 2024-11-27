Bendigo & Adelaide Bank Updates Director’s Interest

Bendigo & Adelaide Bank Ltd. (AU:BEN) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Bendigo & Adelaide Bank Ltd. has announced a change in Director Richard Allan Fennell’s interest, with an acquisition of 136,718 performance rights through the company’s Long Term Incentive Plan. This move highlights the bank’s ongoing strategy to align director incentives with company performance, potentially impacting investor perceptions and market dynamics.

For further insights into AU:BEN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.