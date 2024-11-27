News & Insights

Bendigo & Adelaide Bank Updates Director’s Interest

November 27, 2024 — 12:28 am EST

Bendigo & Adelaide Bank Ltd. (AU:BEN) has released an update.

Bendigo & Adelaide Bank Ltd. has announced a change in Director Richard Allan Fennell’s interest, with an acquisition of 136,718 performance rights through the company’s Long Term Incentive Plan. This move highlights the bank’s ongoing strategy to align director incentives with company performance, potentially impacting investor perceptions and market dynamics.

