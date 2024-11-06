News & Insights

Bendigo & Adelaide Bank Reports Strong Growth and Earnings

November 06, 2024 — 07:49 pm EST

Bendigo & Adelaide Bank Ltd. (AU:BEN) has released an update.

Bendigo & Adelaide Bank has kicked off the financial year with robust growth, driven by strategic simplification and modernization efforts. The bank reported full-year cash earnings of $562 million and a return on equity of 8.18%, highlighting its strong market position despite challenges. With continued investments in digital transformation and community banking, Bendigo & Adelaide Bank is set to enhance productivity and sustainable growth.

