Benchmark yield recovers in late trading

By Ross Kerber

BOSTON, March 30 (Reuters) - Longer-term U.S. Treasury yields recovered from lows in late trading on Monday as investors looked to some positive healthcare news and took signs from a stock market rally.

The benchmark 10-year US10YT=RR yield was down 1.8 basis points at 0.7264% late on Monday after dropping as low as 0.599% in morning trading.

Yields on shorter-term treasuries did not recover as much however. A closely watched part of the U.S. yield curve, the gap between the two-year and 10-year notes, stood near 49 basis points, up six basis points from its close on Friday and in line with its level of last week.

The re-embrace of risk by some investors on Monday came as central banks and the United States try to contain damage from the rapidly spreading coronavirus that has upended the global economy.

In one sign seen as positive, the U.S. government cut deals with Johnson & Johnson JNJ.N and Moderna Inc MRNA.O and said it was in talks with at least two other companies to prepare them to produce massive quantities of coronavirus vaccines.

Jim Barnes, director of fixed income at Bryn Mawr Trust, said Monday's trading seemed to reflect that news as well as rising stock markets, a traditional dynamic that seemed paused during earlier points of trading.

"It does seem like there is more optimism," he said.

U.S. stocks rose on Monday, led in part by healthcare shares.

Still, the results of several short-term Treasury auctions earlier in the day showed investors continue to worry about the pandemic and whether governments are responding appropriately, said Kim Rupert, senior economist for Action Economics.

"There are a ton of bills and people still want more, because next to cash it's the most liquid thing you can purchase," Rupert said.

The two-year US2YT=RR U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was down 3.1 basis points at 0.23% in afternoon trading.

The yield on the three-month U.S. Treasury bill was up 4.3 basis points at 0.0585%, after temporarily turning negative overnight.

March 30 Monday 5:07PM New York / 2107 GMT

Price

US T BONDS JUN0 UScv1

179-1/32

-0-1/32

10YR TNotes JUN0 TYcv1

138-104/256

0-36/256

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

0.0575

0.0585

0.043

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

0.08

0.0811

0.056

Two-year note US2YT=RR

100-74/256

0.23

-0.031

Three-year note US3YT=RR

100-152/256

0.2981

-0.011

Five-year note US5YT=RR

100-106/256

0.4162

-0.008

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

100-60/256

0.5908

-0.028

10-year note US10YT=RR

107-92/256

0.7264

-0.018

30-year bond US30YT=RR

116-56/256

1.3395

0.004

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 26.25 2.00 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 17.25 1.25 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 12.00 2.75 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread -0.50 6.25 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -49.00 5.00 (Reporting by Ross Kerber Editing by Nick Zieminski, Sonya Hepinstall and Tom Brown) ((ross.kerber@thomsonreuters.com; (617) 856 4341; Reuters Messaging: Ross.Kerber.Reuters.com@Reuters.net))

