Benchmark Upgrades Western Digital (LSE:0QZF)

Fintel reports that on April 10, 2025, Benchmark upgraded their outlook for Western Digital (LSE:0QZF) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 114.85% Upside

As of April 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for Western Digital is 75.56 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 49.16 GBX to a high of 102.22 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 114.85% from its latest reported closing price of 35.17 GBX / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Western Digital is 17,858MM, an increase of 14.47%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.12.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,377 funds or institutions reporting positions in Western Digital. This is an increase of 17 owner(s) or 1.25% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0QZF is 0.25%, an increase of 0.93%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.45% to 379,067K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 23,386K shares representing 6.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,270K shares , representing an increase of 21.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0QZF by 9.52% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 16,210K shares representing 4.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,900K shares , representing an increase of 8.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0QZF by 4.00% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,803K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,913K shares , representing a decrease of 1.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0QZF by 14.82% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,358K shares representing 2.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,551K shares , representing an increase of 8.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0QZF by 9.60% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 9,034K shares representing 2.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,942K shares , representing a decrease of 32.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0QZF by 33.86% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.