Benchmark Upgrades Trade Desk (XTRA:TT8)

Fintel reports that on March 7, 2025, Benchmark upgraded their outlook for Trade Desk (XTRA:TT8) from Sell to Hold.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 88.71% Upside

As of March 3, 2025, the average one-year price target for Trade Desk is 113,74 €/share. The forecasts range from a low of 55,88 € to a high of 155,62 €. The average price target represents an increase of 88.71% from its latest reported closing price of 60,27 € / share.

The projected annual revenue for Trade Desk is 2,994MM, an increase of 22.46%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.00.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,912 funds or institutions reporting positions in Trade Desk. This is an increase of 195 owner(s) or 11.36% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TT8 is 0.46%, an increase of 103.45%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.31% to 433,298K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Baillie Gifford holds 35,179K shares representing 7.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 38,716K shares , representing a decrease of 10.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TT8 by 0.01% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 17,715K shares representing 3.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,797K shares , representing an increase of 5.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TT8 by 10.77% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 14,092K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,192K shares , representing a decrease of 0.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TT8 by 4.88% over the last quarter.

Jennison Associates holds 13,883K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,321K shares , representing a decrease of 46.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TT8 by 61.98% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 13,812K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,399K shares , representing a decrease of 4.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TT8 by 5.17% over the last quarter.

