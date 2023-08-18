Benchmark Upgrades Super Group (SGHC)

Fintel reports that on August 18, 2023, Benchmark upgraded their outlook for Super Group (NYSE:SGHC) from Hold to Buy .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 49.56% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Super Group is 5.10. The forecasts range from a low of 5.05 to a high of $5.25. The average price target represents an increase of 49.56% from its latest reported closing price of 3.41.

The projected annual revenue for Super Group is 1,293MM, a decrease of 4.66%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.24.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 69 funds or institutions reporting positions in Super Group. This is an increase of 18 owner(s) or 35.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SGHC is 0.08%, a decrease of 17.13%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 17.43% to 15,828K shares. The put/call ratio of SGHC is 0.06, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Aj Wealth Strategies holds 3,341K shares representing 0.67% ownership of the company.

Millennium Management holds 1,007K shares representing 0.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 973K shares, representing an increase of 3.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SGHC by 44.13% over the last quarter.

Northern Trust holds 916K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Nuveen Asset Management holds 421K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company.

Bank of New York Mellon holds 325K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company.

Super Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Super Group is the holding company for leading global online sports betting and gaming businesses: Betway, a premier online sports betting brand, and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering.

