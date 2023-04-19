Benchmark Upgrades Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc - (SPR)

Fintel reports that on April 19, 2023, Benchmark upgraded their outlook for Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc - (NYSE:SPR) from Neutral to Buy .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 32.24% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc - is $40.02. The forecasts range from a low of $26.26 to a high of $52.50. The average price target represents an increase of 32.24% from its latest reported closing price of $30.26.

The projected annual revenue for Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc - is $6,173MM, an increase of 22.73%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.51.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFAU - Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF holds 9K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing an increase of 76.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SPR by 99.07% over the last quarter.

California Public Employees Retirement System holds 192K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 225K shares, representing a decrease of 17.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SPR by 6.77% over the last quarter.

VANGUARD VARIABLE INSURANCE FUNDS - Small Company Growth Portfolio holds 58K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 94K shares, representing a decrease of 62.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPR by 21.30% over the last quarter.

PBQAX - PGIM Jennison Blend Fund holds 62K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 52K shares, representing an increase of 17.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SPR by 4.49% over the last quarter.

Us Bancorp \de\ holds 38K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 33K shares, representing an increase of 13.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPR by 99.97% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 539 funds or institutions reporting positions in Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc -. This is an increase of 21 owner(s) or 4.05% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SPR is 0.19%, a decrease of 2.62%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.67% to 101,605K shares. The put/call ratio of SPR is 0.72, indicating a bullish outlook.

Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Spirit AeroSystems designs and builds aerostructures for both commercial and defense customers. With headquarters in Wichita, Kansas, Spirit operates sites in the U.S., U.K., France and Malaysia. The company's core products include fuselages, pylons, nacelles and wing components for the world's premier aircraft. Spirit AeroSystems focuses on affordable, innovative composite and aluminum manufacturing solutions to support customers around the globe.

