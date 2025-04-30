Benchmark Upgrades Qorvo (BMV:QRVO)

Fintel reports that on April 30, 2025, Benchmark upgraded their outlook for Qorvo (BMV:QRVO) from Hold to Buy.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,289 funds or institutions reporting positions in Qorvo. This is an increase of 33 owner(s) or 2.63% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to QRVO is 0.29%, an increase of 2.89%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.05% to 113,347K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 6,091K shares representing 6.52% ownership of the company.

Pacer Advisors holds 5,103K shares representing 5.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,529K shares , representing an increase of 70.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QRVO by 130.66% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 3,598K shares representing 3.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,781K shares , representing an increase of 50.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QRVO by 648.54% over the last quarter.

FIL holds 3,324K shares representing 3.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,158K shares , representing an increase of 5.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in QRVO by 26.55% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,963K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,029K shares , representing a decrease of 2.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in QRVO by 34.75% over the last quarter.

