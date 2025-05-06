Benchmark Upgrades PLAYSTUDIOS (MYPS)

Fintel reports that on May 6, 2025, Benchmark upgraded their outlook for PLAYSTUDIOS (NasdaqGM:MYPS) from Hold to Speculative Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 120.61% Upside

As of April 24, 2025, the average one-year price target for PLAYSTUDIOS is $2.89/share. The forecasts range from a low of $1.52 to a high of $5.25. The average price target represents an increase of 120.61% from its latest reported closing price of $1.31 / share.

The projected annual revenue for PLAYSTUDIOS is 339MM, an increase of 23.44%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.20.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 221 funds or institutions reporting positions in PLAYSTUDIOS. This is an decrease of 10 owner(s) or 4.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MYPS is 0.01%, an increase of 30.38%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.91% to 53,608K shares. The put/call ratio of MYPS is 0.74, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 4,500K shares representing 3.85% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 4,500K shares representing 3.85% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,755K shares representing 2.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,797K shares , representing a decrease of 1.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MYPS by 19.56% over the last quarter.

Rubric Capital Management holds 2,711K shares representing 2.32% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings holds 2,423K shares representing 2.07% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

PLAYSTUDIOS Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

PLAYSTUDIOS is the developer and operator of award-winning free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms. The company’s collection of original and published titles is powered by its groundbreaking playAWARDS loyalty marketing platform, which enables players to earn real-world rewards from a portfolio of global entertainment, retail, technology, travel, leisure, and gaming brands across 17 countries and four continents. Founded by a team of veteran gaming, hospitality, and technology entrepreneurs, PLAYSTUDIOS brings together beautifully designed mobile gaming content with an innovative loyalty platform in order to provide its players with an unequaled entertainment experience and its partners with actionable business insights.

