Benchmark Upgrades Omnicell (OMCL)

On February 27, 2023, Benchmark upgraded their outlook for Omnicell from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 38.46% Upside

As of February 28, 2023, the average one-year price target for Omnicell is $73.33. The forecasts range from a low of $54.54 to a high of $131.25. The average price target represents an increase of 38.46% from its latest reported closing price of $52.96.

The projected annual revenue for Omnicell is $1,237MM, a decrease of 5.52%. The projected annual EPS is $1.97, an increase of 81.48%.

What are large shareholders doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 3,278K shares representing 7.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,313K shares, representing an increase of 29.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OMCL by 22.71% over the last quarter.

Conestoga Capital Advisors holds 1,614K shares representing 3.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,670K shares, representing a decrease of 3.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OMCL by 46.46% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,379K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,294K shares, representing an increase of 6.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OMCL by 46.13% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,320K shares representing 2.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,302K shares, representing an increase of 1.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OMCL by 19.14% over the last quarter.

Credit Suisse holds 1,284K shares representing 2.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,282K shares, representing an increase of 0.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OMCL by 88.39% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 788 funds or institutions reporting positions in Omnicell. This is a decrease of 65 owner(s) or 7.62% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OMCL is 0.25%, a decrease of 29.40%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.00% to 56,037K shares. The put/call ratio of OMCL is 0.79, indicating a bullish outlook.

Omnicell Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Since 1992, Omnicell has been committed to transforming the pharmacy care delivery model to dramatically improve outcomes and lower costs. Through the vision of the autonomous pharmacy, a combination of automation, intelligence, and technology-enabled services, powered by a cloud data platform, Omnicell supports more efficient ways to manage medications across all care settings. Over 7,000 facilities worldwide use Omnicell automation and analytics solutions to help increase operational efficiency, reduce medication errors, deliver actionable intelligence, and improve patient safety. More than 50,000 institutional and retail pharmacies across North America and the United Kingdom leverage Omnicell's innovative medication adherence and population health solutions to improve patient engagement and adherence to prescriptions, helping to reduce costly hospital readmissions.

