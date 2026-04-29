Benchmark Upgrades NeoGenomics (NEO)

Fintel reports that on April 29, 2026, Benchmark upgraded their outlook for NeoGenomics (NasdaqCM:NEO) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 56.04% Upside

As of April 28, 2026, the average one-year price target for NeoGenomics is $14.00/share. The forecasts range from a low of $7.07 to a high of $17.85. The average price target represents an increase of 56.04% from its latest reported closing price of $8.97 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for NeoGenomics is 635MM, a decrease of 14.88%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.48.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 273 funds or institutions reporting positions in NeoGenomics. This is an decrease of 217 owner(s) or 44.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NEO is 0.10%, an increase of 21.32%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 15.31% to 131,744K shares. The put/call ratio of NEO is 0.15, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

First Light Asset Management holds 10,035K shares representing 7.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,927K shares , representing an increase of 1.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NEO by 24.89% over the last quarter.

Greenhouse Funds LLLP holds 8,644K shares representing 6.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,221K shares , representing an increase of 4.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NEO by 58.16% over the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw holds 5,298K shares representing 4.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,297K shares , representing an increase of 37.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NEO by 137.67% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 5,204K shares representing 4.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,975K shares , representing a decrease of 14.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NEO by 30.74% over the last quarter.

Braidwell holds 4,633K shares representing 3.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,771K shares , representing an increase of 61.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NEO by 329.46% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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