Benchmark Upgrades Installed Building Products (IBP)

Fintel reports that on October 26, 2023, Benchmark upgraded their outlook for Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) from Hold to Buy .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 55.62% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Installed Building Products is 169.32. The forecasts range from a low of 153.52 to a high of $199.50. The average price target represents an increase of 55.62% from its latest reported closing price of 108.80.

The projected annual revenue for Installed Building Products is 2,539MM, a decrease of 7.91%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.68.

Installed Building Products Declares $0.33 Dividend

On August 2, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.33 per share ($1.32 annualized). Shareholders of record as of September 15, 2023 received the payment on September 30, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.33 per share.

At the current share price of $108.80 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.21%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.80%, the lowest has been 0.86%, and the highest has been 4.43%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.77 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.75 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.30. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.12%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 571 funds or institutions reporting positions in Installed Building Products. This is an increase of 21 owner(s) or 3.82% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IBP is 0.22%, an increase of 13.44%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.64% to 27,995K shares. The put/call ratio of IBP is 0.99, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,633K shares representing 5.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,711K shares, representing a decrease of 4.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IBP by 13.63% over the last quarter.

Bamco holds 1,011K shares representing 3.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 823K shares, representing an increase of 18.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IBP by 39.21% over the last quarter.

Findlay Park Partners LLP holds 847K shares representing 3.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 885K shares, representing a decrease of 4.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IBP by 14.42% over the last quarter.

BSCFX - BARON SMALL CAP FUND holds 800K shares representing 2.83% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 773K shares representing 2.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 708K shares, representing an increase of 8.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IBP by 23.74% over the last quarter.

Installed Building Products Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Installed Building Products, Inc. is one of the nation's largest new residential insulation installers and is a diversified installer of complementary building products, including waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors and other products for residential and commercial builders located in the continental United States. The Company manages all aspects of the installation process for its customers, from direct purchase and receipt of materials from national manufacturers to its timely supply of materials to job sites and quality installation. The Company offers its portfolio of services for new and existing single-family and multi-family residential and commercial building projects from its national network of over 190 branch locations.

