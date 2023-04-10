Benchmark Upgrades Emergent Biosolutions (EBS)

Fintel reports that on April 10, 2023, Benchmark upgraded their outlook for Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS) from Hold to Buy .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 96.40% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Emergent Biosolutions is $20.74. The forecasts range from a low of $15.15 to a high of $26.25. The average price target represents an increase of 96.40% from its latest reported closing price of $10.56.

The projected annual revenue for Emergent Biosolutions is $1,196MM, an increase of 6.70%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.79.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

USCRX - Cornerstone Moderately Aggressive Fund holds 15K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Pacer Advisors holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 265K shares, representing a decrease of 378,708.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EBS by 100.00% over the last quarter.

ITOT - iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF holds 46K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 48K shares, representing a decrease of 5.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EBS by 47.28% over the last quarter.

Quadrant Capital Group holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 32.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EBS by 99.93% over the last quarter.

RYDEX VARIABLE TRUST - Biotechnology Fund Variable Annuity holds 5K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing an increase of 32.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EBS by 27.97% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 503 funds or institutions reporting positions in Emergent Biosolutions. This is a decrease of 19 owner(s) or 3.64% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EBS is 0.10%, a decrease of 0.02%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 12.71% to 51,505K shares. The put/call ratio of EBS is 0.20, indicating a bullish outlook.

Emergent Biosolutions Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Emergent BioSolutions is a global life sciences company whose mission is to protect and enhance life. Through their specialty products and contract development and manufacturing services, the company is dedicated to providing solutions that address public health threats. Through social responsibility, Emergent BioSolutions aims to build healthier and safer communities. The company aspires to deliver peace of mind to theis patients and customers so they can focus on what's most important in their lives. In working together, Emergent envisions protecting or enhancing 1 billion lives by 2030.

