Benchmark Upgrades Dominos Pizza (DPZ)

Fintel reports that on December 11, 2023, Benchmark upgraded their outlook for Dominos Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) from Hold to Buy .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.24% Upside

As of November 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for Dominos Pizza is 418.58. The forecasts range from a low of 333.30 to a high of $507.15. The average price target represents an increase of 5.24% from its latest reported closing price of 397.74.

The projected annual revenue for Dominos Pizza is 4,811MM, an increase of 7.66%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 14.31.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1362 funds or institutions reporting positions in Dominos Pizza. This is an increase of 85 owner(s) or 6.66% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DPZ is 0.24%, an increase of 19.13%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.37% to 39,338K shares. The put/call ratio of DPZ is 1.17, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 2,289K shares representing 6.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,238K shares, representing an increase of 2.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DPZ by 19.32% over the last quarter.

Principal Financial Group holds 1,704K shares representing 4.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,636K shares, representing an increase of 4.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DPZ by 31.52% over the last quarter.

PMSBX - MidCap Fund (f holds 1,175K shares representing 3.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,176K shares, representing a decrease of 0.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DPZ by 14.90% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,091K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,105K shares, representing a decrease of 1.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DPZ by 15.16% over the last quarter.

RPMGX - T. Rowe Price Mid-Cap Growth Fund holds 1,080K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,025K shares, representing an increase of 5.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DPZ by 26.52% over the last quarter.

Dominos Pizza Background Information

This description is provided by the company.

Domino's Pizza, Inc., branded as Domino's, is an American multinational pizza restaurant chain founded in 1960. The corporation is Delaware domiciled and headquartered at the Domino's Farms Office Park in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

